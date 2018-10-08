Clovis East wins first league game in over eight years

Clovis East jumped over the first hurdle when it broke its 26-game losing streak in Week 2 with a 21-20 win over Wood of Vacaville.

The next hurdle would be breaking another infamous drought – a winless league streak that dated back to 2009, a span of 41 games.

Well, mark down the date Oct. 5 as mission accomplished. Clovis East beat Clovis North 21-6 at Lamonica Stadium behind three rushing touchdown and a swarming defense that held the Broncos to 180 yards of total offense as the Timberwolves improved to 1-1 in league and 4-3 overall.

There it is! Clovis East wins its first TRAC game in over seven years with a 21-6 win over Clovis North. Team rewards coach Ryan Reynolds with a much deserved water dump.

In addition, the T-Wolves snapped another streak – it was the first time in school history they beat Clovis North, losing all previous 10 meetings.

“This is a big moment for us,” senior running back Ryan Hunt said, the team’s leading rusher in the game with 127 yards and a second 7-yard touchdown run. “I’m excited, this is the first time in school history we have beat Clovis North.”

Clovis East started off the season 3-1, however, it suffered a 28-21 loss to San Joaquin Memorial, a game it led 21-0 at half and the following week started out sluggish in the TRAC opener against Clovis, fighting all game to climb out of a 27-0 hole before losing 27-21 with a furious fourth quarter.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Reynolds had a message all week.

“I told them to not wait for something to happen, let’s go make it happen,” said the second-year fiery head coach. “If we just go out and take it to them and don’t think something bad is going to happen and just go hard and play football, we can be successful.”

On a night the Timberwolves did not attempt a single pass, they called upon Hunt, a muscular 205-pound senior, to carry a bulk of the load both on offense and at linebacker.

Hunt, who carried the ball 48 times in the 14-8 win over Sanger, finished with 127 yards on 15 carries.

“I trust him with the ball to grind it out, he’s going to be physical,” Reynolds says of Hunt. “He’s tough, he’s got that man strength.”

In the second quarter, Carlos Macias scored from one yard out and the Timberwolves carried a 14-0 lead into half.

Clovis North (2-3, 1-1) broke through in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback D.J. Frampton threw a short pass to senior Trenton Holloway who weaved his way to a 48-yard touchdown with 7:25 left. The extra point was missed after a 15-yard penalty and ejection was assessed on a Clovis North player.

The Broncos would force the Timberwolves to punt on 4th-and-2 which was downed on the seven yard line. However, Brian Martinez intercepted a long pass in front of the Clovis North sideline on the first play of the drive.

Jo’nation Dejohnette would scored just over a minute later on a 2-yard run to virtually seal the victory.

“I hope it gets us over the hump,” Reynolds said of the historic win after receiving congratulatory handshakes and hugs after the game. “We got over the mental hump of getting that first win and now hopefully we’ll play more free. I’m going to enjoy this tonight.”

Clovis East’s final three regular season games are against Clovis West, Buchanan and Central.