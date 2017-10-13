Clovis East students perform play at CUSD meeting

Cast members from the Clovis East High School Theater Arts program showed off their latest work during the Clovis Unified School District Board Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

As part of their current production “In the Heights,” the students performed the selection “Carnaval del Barrio.”

“We are so fortunate in Clovis to have a school board and a school administration that supports art and cares about what we do,” said Visual and Performing Arts coordinator Dan Bishop.

“In the Heights” is a musical that takes place in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York.

“It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hope and pressure, where the biggest struggle can be deciding which tradition you take with you and which ones you leave behind,” Bishop said.

In the Heights was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2008. The production took four awards: Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

“Students involved in this show have been challenged to discover their own heritage and share with cast members what makes them interesting,” Bishop said. “It has been a rich experience for all as they embark on this journey of discovery together and have come out as one big, diverse family.”

The students will continue to perform the play on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Mercedes Edwards Theater, located at Clark Intermediate School.

The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for students and seniors, $12 for general admission.