Clovis East student accuses teacher of racial slurs

An incident report filed last Wednesday by Clovis East freshman Thailia Luna accuses a teacher of directing racial remarks toward her after she refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Luna stated the following in her incident report:

“I didn’t stand up for the pledge of allegiance and Mr. Dias came up to me after the flag salute and took my phone because I was on my phone toward the end and he started yelling at me saying ‘you should be embarrassed.’ As he walked away he continued saying racial slurs, such as ‘go back to your country.’ He repeatedly told me I was a disgrace, and continuously yelled at me across the classroom from his desk. A student began to cry and asked him to stop and he told her to shut up. To defend myself I told him ‘you can’t make me stand’ but he disregarded my comment and continued lashing out at me. After he finished yelling he continued to talk about the incident with other teachers and a student.”



This story will be updated as more information comes forward.