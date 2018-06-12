Clovis DMV to offer Saturday hours

In an attempt to help ease wait times around the state, 40 California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) field offices will begin offering limited Saturday service in June.

Among those select locations are the Clovis office and the 655 W. Olive Ave. office in Fresno.

The offices will be open on Saturday, June 16 and June 23, and will then transition to the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning in July. Note: In September, Saturday service will be available on Sept. 8 and 15.

Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on Saturdays.

Appointments are recommended but not required for Saturday service.

According to a news release from Assemblyman Jim Patterson’s office, state budget documents show the DMV requested and was given $23 million to open 60 locations on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as extended hours Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. to help with delays from the Real ID.

“The legislature gave the DMV millions of taxpayer dollars to stay open late during the week and open on the weekends and they failed to do so,” Assemblyman Patterson said. “This is a small step forward but it’s not nearly enough. We are going to keep the pressure on the DMV until these outrageous wait times disappear. That’s the DMV’s responsibility and it’s what they’ve been given millions of dollars to do.”