Clovis Community College raises over $50K in #ClovisCrushGivingDay fundraising effort

The rising cost of tuition often acts as a barrier for students looking to pursue higher education, and supporters of a local community college stepped up on #GivingTuesday to help students overcome that financial obstacle.

Clovis Community College participated in this global day of giving by holding its first ever #ClovisCrushGivingDay, a one-day online fundraising campaign to increase scholarship funds for its students, raising over $50,000.

“#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. The #ClovisCrushGivingDay is focused on increasing the number of scholarships for our Clovis Community College students,” said Rico Guerrero, executive director of State Center Community College Foundation (SCCCF). “With Clovis Community College being the newest college in our district, we have room to grow in the number of student scholarships. The scholarship is a powerful way to transform lives in our community. A scholarship is a hand-up, helping students stay focused on their education. #ClovisCrushGivingDay is about students helping students, investing in our community and its people, and about faculty not only giving their time and talent but also their treasure. #ClovisCrushGivingDay is about genuine kindness to support students to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

The goal of #ClovisCrushGivingDay was to raise at least $5,000 to support scholarship for students who are working to achieve their dreams of being future educators, nurses, scientists, artists, engineers or other professionals in the region, and CCC raised more than 10 times its goal. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Clovis Community College announced it had raised $49,403 but by the end of the day, that number increased to $52,352. The donations, which poured in from 111 participating donors, will fund approximately 209 scholarships for the college.

“First and foremost, our goal is student success and to help our students achieve their educational goals, said Clovis Community College President, Dr. Lori Bennett. “The #GivingTuesday campaign provided a wonderful opportunity to show our commitment to our students by organizing an online fundraising campaign for student scholarships. I am very excited we exceeded our goal and am very grateful for all of the donations. Thank you to everyone who participated in the #ClovisCrushGivingDay.”

Donations for CCC’s #ClovisCrushGivingDay campaign will continue to be accepted for another few weeks at www.cloviscollege.edu. All donations are tax-deductible, as the State Center Community College Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization.