Clovis Community College professor inducted into SCCCD Wall of Honor

Clovis Community College political science instructor Lee Andrew Brown Jr. was one of four honorees inducted into the State Center Community College District Wall of Honor during a special ceremony Monday night at Fresno City College.

Started 21 years ago as a way to recognize the contributions of African Americans, the Wall of Honor pays tribute to those that have either attended or worked on behalf of SCCCD at one of its colleges, centers or district office.

Brown began his teaching career as an adjunct political science and sociology instructor at Reedley College before being promoted to full-time instructor. He eventually made his way to Clovis Community College, where he served as the school’s first dean of instruction prior to returning to the classroom.

Inducted along with Brown as part of the 2018 class were Darryl Du’Chene, a Fresno City College graduate and project manager of Fresno Unified School District’s Men’s and Women’s Alliance Program; Darnell Harris, an assessment coordinator at Reedley College and Classified Senate President; and the late Bobby Lee, a Fresno City College graduate with a lengthy career as an educator, including positions of counselor, principal and administrator.