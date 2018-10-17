Clovis Community College honored as ‘Champion of Higher Education’ for transfer degree program

Clovis Community College was recognized this week for providing transfer opportunities to students through its Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT).

The recognition came from The Campaign for College Opportunity as part of its 2018 Champion of Higher Education for Excellence in Transfer program.

Offered at all California community colleges, the ADT is a special degree which provides students a streamlined transfer pathway with guaranteed admission and junior standing to participating universities.

“Clovis Community College is honored to be named a 2018 Champion for Higher Education for our exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer (ADT) by the Campaign for College Opportunity organization,” college president Dr. Lori Bennett said in a statement. “Thank you to our faculty and staff for their hard work in helping our students achieve their transfer goals. I am very proud of our ADT students, who started their educational journey at Clovis Community College, then successfully transferred to a CSU or other university to earn a four-year degree.”

Currently, Clovis Community College offers 21 ADT degrees:

• Administration of Justice

• Anthropology

• Art History

• Biology

• Business Administration

• Communication Studies

• Early Childhood Education

• Economics

• Elementary Teacher Education

• English

• Geography

• History

• Kinesiology

• Mathematics

• Philosophy

• Physics

• Political Science

• Psychology

• Sociology

• Spanish

• Studio Arts

The ADT is the result of Senate Bill 1440, authored by former senator Alex Padilla in 2010.