Clovis Community College announces fall athletics schedule

The fall semester is underway at Clovis Community College with academics – and athletics – in full swing.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer programs kicked off their third seasons this week while the cross country team will make its inaugural debut Sept. 8. All teams compete as part of the Central Valley Conference of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).

Here is a preview of each team ahead of the fall 2018 season:

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The women’s soccer team begins its third season today with a home match against Santa Rosa Junior College, the team that knocked the Crush out of the playoffs last season. Head coach Orlando Ramirez and his team are looking to build on a 2017-18 sophomore season that included a 15-7-1 overall record, a 10-1-1 second-place conference record, and a trip to the CCCAA playoffs.

Clovis Community College returns 11 players from last year’s roster, with the most notable being 2017 All Conference players defender Esmeralda Navarro (Madera South HS),defender Marie Tejeda (Sanger HS), midfielder Vanessa Torres (Buchanan HS), and forward Savannah Dungan (Kerman HS).

The 2018 recruiting class brings experienced players from all over the Central Valley. Notable players on defense are CMAC All-Conference goalkeeper Brianna Alarrazabal (Sanger HS), CMAC All-Conference defender Jackelyn Segura (Sanger HS), and CSL Defender of the Year Karlee Hodges (Kingsburg HS). Some new additions to the offense are midfield transfer Mia Castillo (Clovis East HS/Fresno Pacific University), CMAC Midfielder of the Year Ariana Quintero (Edison HS), and forward Brooke Gill (Madera HS).

Other noteworthy home matches to look out for this season find the Crush facing off against:

CCCAA State Semifinalist Folsom Lake College on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

CCCAA State Runner-Up Santa Barbara City College on Friday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

CCCAA State Champion Fresno City College on Friday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

The 2018 Clovis Community College men’s soccer team kicked off the season Monday with a 0-0 draw at Rio Hondo College. Coach Chad McCarty’s squad will look to capture its first win of the season this Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Crush host Antelope Valley.

Entering the third season of competition, the Crush are preparing to bounce back from their 3-11-5 record, challenge for the Central Valley Conference title and earn a spot in the CCCAA postseason playoffs.

The Crush return six players from last year’s rosters, with the most notable being stalwart defenders Brady Prescott and Josh Vonberg, midfielder Jose Mendoza, and red shirt goalkeeper Mark Davila.

The 2018 recruiting class brings an entirely new group of Central Valley student-athletes. Notable players on defense are Hugo Mendoza (Clovis High), Alexis Osuna (Madera South), Matthew Battaion (Buchanan) and AJ Rios (Central). Some new additions to the midfield and offense include local standouts Rubehn Martinez (Clovis High), Ian Cardozo (Clovis High), Carlos Osuna (Clovis High), Edgar Sevilla (Clovis High), Gabriel Sosa (Mclane), Eddie Ruiz (Buchanan) and Cesar Rodriguez (Fowler).

Other noteworthy home matches to look out for this season find the Crush facing off against:

West Valley on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

Canada on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m

Fresno City on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.

Coach Chad McCarty’s squad is entering 2018 looking to improve on its 3-11-5 record from a year ago. Despite the disappoing season, there were four players selected to the CVC All Conference teams. Jose Barraza and James Hernandez made the Central Valley Conference First Team while Juan Gonzalez and JJ Cortez made earned Second Team honors.

Gonzalez, now playing for Fresno Pacific university, made history as one of three CCC student athletes from the inaugural soccer season to earn a scholarship to a four-year university, joining Elisa Soderholm, California Baptist University, NCAA D1; and Maricela Soto, University of Antelope Valley, NAIA.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clovis Community College’s new cross country team will be off and running Sept. 8 for its inaugural cross country meet at Woodward Park.

Leading the team is CJ Albertson, a Buchanan High School alum who established himself as one of the best runners in the state during his time with the Bears from 2008-12. He then went on to run track and field at Arizona State.

“I knew that the community college level is where I would eventually want to coach at,” Albertson told the Clovis Roundup in an interview earlier this month. “Coaching at Clovis was always a dream since the school started up. I thought it would be awesome to start up a program and get it up and running, and when it happened it was like a dream job.”

Cross country is the college’s third sports program, joining soccer and swim and dive.

“We are thrilled to begin our third season of the Crush athletics program at Clovis Community College,” said Susan Yates, Athletic Director at Clovis Community College. “This season marks history with the inaugural cross country team joining the athletics program. Our student athletes are excited to experience a highly competitive athletics program under the leadership of our amazing coaches, while off the field, they have the opportunity to work on achieving their educational goals with the support of our wonderful professors and counselors. We look forward to joining students, staff, families, and the community at our games as we cheer together for our Crush athletes.”

For full season schedules, visit www.gocloviscrush.com