Clovis Community College adds River Park route to shuttle service

In an effort to improve transportation services for students, Clovis Community College has made big changes to its shuttle express.

Starting this fall, students will have access to a brand new shuttle bus route from River Park to Clovis Community College. The service is free with a student ID card.

The route runs to and from Clovis Community College and River Park at the FAX bus stop on Blackstone and El Paso near Macaroni Grill.

Students also have access to the Herndon Shuttle Express, a service that provides transportation between the main campus and Herndon campus.

Both shuttles will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 13.

More information about the shuttle express routes and schedules can be found on CCC’s website.