Clovis City Council election slated for March 2019

Three seats on the Clovis City Council will be up for re-election in the city’s general municipal election set for March 5, 2019, the City of Clovis announced Tuesday.

Those soon-to-be-available seats are currently occupied by Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Drew Bessinger and councilmember Jose Flores. Rounding out the five-member council are councilmembers Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua, whose terms expire in March of 2021.

Councilmembers serve four-year terms in which they elect one to serve as mayor and one to serve as mayor pro tem. While in office, members work in their capacity as the city’s elected legislative body and are paid $1,455 monthly in the part-time role.

Prospective candidates have until Dec. 7 to file paperwork for the office of Clovis City Council. To qualify, candidates must reside in Clovis and be a registered voter of the city before nomination papers will be issued.

The Clovis City Council meets the first three Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.