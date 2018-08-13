Clovis checkpoint nets four DUI arrests

The Clovis Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday night near Shaw and Peach avenues.

Of the 1,224 cars that passed through the checkpoint, 583 were screened during the five-hour time frame.

As a result, four drivers were arrested for driving under the influence while six were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked. Additionally, one was arrested for felony child endangerment, one on a traffic warrant and another for evading.

The checkpoint was part of Clovis PD’s ongoing commitment to lower deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.