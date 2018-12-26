Clovis Chamber promotes reading

Nelson Elementary School students received new books Friday courtesy of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

The contribution was made possible by Hooked on Books, the Chamber’s reading program.

CEO Greg Newman was among those in attendance that morning distributing books in the school’s multi-purpose room.

“We had such a fun time distributing books today at Nelson Elementary,” the Chamber said in a social media post. “Thank you to everyone who makes giving books possible throughout our local community!”

The effort fits right in with the program’s vision to put a brand new book into the hands of every elementary school child in Clovis Unified School District, one school at a time.