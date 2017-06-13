Clovis Celebrates 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees and Honorees

Featured photo – Alan Fry (right) receives the Service to our Veterans Award. (Photo by Ron Sundquist/Clovis Roundup)

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

The annual Clovis Hall of Fame Council held its 42nd Awards Gala and Dinner Saturday, June 10 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District to recognize those members of the community who have enriched Clovis, each in their special way. The evening honored Clovis’ finest for their past and current contributions to the community.

As in previous years, the 2017 Award event was sponsored by the Exchange Club of Clovis. Lynne Ashbeck, Clovis City Council member and former mayor, served as Master of Ceremonies.

Harold L. Woods and Cora Shipley were the two Hall of Fame Inductees.

In 2005, Clovis Unified Governing Board named its 29th elementary school after Woods, in honor of his being the longest serving teacher in the district. Earning several awards and recognitions, he taught for 46 years, all at Jefferson Elementary and continues to this day as a part-time instructor at Clovis Elementary.

“It’s been 62 years of fun,” said Woods of his teaching career.

Cora and Bill Shipley have been active in Old Town Clovis and were instrumental in transforming the historic center of Clovis into a strong retail and civic center.

Cora Shipley was recognized for her enthusiasm, dedication and leadership. She has been the president of Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) for the past 15 years, along with running family businesses and increasing the viability of Clovis’ historic central downtown area. She has given hundreds of young people their first jobs and encouragement and continues to assist in civic planning.

Community Awards Honorees

The Friend of Youth Award went to Kaden Ferretti, who said of her program, Kases for Kids: “It’s a community project, not an individual project.”

Ferretti worked with the Lions Club to provide foster children with their very own suitcase instead of a plastic garbage bag, when they needed to move from one place to another. The suitcase holds comfort items and basic necessities. Before long, this gift of dignity and love went nationwide then worldwide.

Ferretti is currently establishing a clothing closet to help foster parents with limited budgets, provide clothing.

The Service to Veterans Award went to Alan Fry for his life long commitment for serving his country and fellow veterans. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired Navy Reserve after 24 years of service.

Fry participates in many community volunteer activities that benefit his fellow veterans, such as Veterans of Foreign Wars, Quilt of Honor, the American Legion, as well as working with youth in the Fresno Police Activities League Board of Directors.

“I am humbled and honored,” said Fry when receiving his award.

One of the Spirit of Clovis Awards went to Don Shroyer, Ed.D., for his leadership in education and civic affairs. Employed by CUSD as a teacher, administrator, consultant and advisor, he also served on various boards and committees, such as City of Clovis Parks and Recreation and the Exchange Club.

“I want to thank my wife, my family, for when I was off doing things at CUSD,” said Shroyer, upon receiving his award.

The second Spirit of Clovis Award went to B.O.O.T.

On behalf of the current staff of Kirsty Wimbish, Wendy Ulrich, and Cora Shipley, Executive Director Carole Lester accepted the award.

Since 2010, additional events have been added to the calendar promoting Old Town and encouraging young people to take part and join in the fun. Approximately a quarter of a million people enjoy B.O.O.T. activities each year.

Clovis High grad and U.S. Olympian Jenna Prandini was honored as the National Recognition Award recipient. Among her accomplishments are being named the Athlete of the Year at University of Oregon, winning track and field awards, earning a Silver Medal in the USA’s 4X100 relay as a member of the USA 2016 Olympic Team and signing an endorsement deal with Puma.

Prandini was competing and not able to be at the Awards ceremony, but asked that her father “tell people how proud she is to be from Clovis.”

Clovis Firefighter of the Year, Greg Adams, was nominated by his peers for his award.

Adams is a six-year veteran of the department and is in the Clovis Fire Department’s Honor Guard as well as an advisor to the Department’s Explorer Program. He is especially proud of the Active Shooter’s Policy, the only one in Fresno County.

“The Fire Department is a fantastic organization,” Adams said.

As well as volunteering for public events, such as Valley Children’s Hospital Public Safety, Adams plans to return to school to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Management.

“I’m grateful to work in one of our greatest cities,” said Cpl. Curtis Shurtliff, who was voted 2017 Clovis Police Officer of the Year by his fellow officers.

While camping with his family in August at Dinkey Creek, Shurtliff rescued a 5-year-old boy who was drowning. The boy wasn’t breathing and Shurtliff couldn’t find a pulse when the child was pulled out of the water. After 30 minutes of continuous CPR, he still couldn’t feel a pulse, but would not give up.

“I asked the boy’s mother if she believed in God. When she said ‘Yes,’ I told her to pray,” he said. “She prayed and I felt the pulse.”

A display of Hall of Fame and Community Inductees, both past and present, can be viewed at the Clovis Chamber of Commerce at 325 Pollasky Ave. in Old Town Clovis.