Clovis businesses featured at California Food Expo

Just over half a dozen Clovis businesses featured their products at the California Food Expo last month but it was ENZO Olive Oil Company that stole the show.

ENZO wowed the panel of judges with its Table Peach Jam to take home the Buyer’s Choice Award in the New Product Awards category. Second place was a tie between Ampersand Ice Cream Honey Blueberry Ice Cream and Producers Dairy Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream; and third place was 51 Fifty Passion Fruit Orange Guava Energy Drink.

Judging for the New Product Awards is conducted by members from the California Retail Advisory Panel. Buyers judge every product entry on taste, presentation/packaging, marketability, and innovation/creativity.

“Our Peach Jam showcases the beauty of California. When a farmer from Clovis can connect with an award winning Chef in Los Angeles like Jessica Koslow from Sqirl, it’s an incredibly humbling feeling,” said Vincent Ricchuiti, founder of ENZO Olive Oil. “Receiving this award provides an elevated exposure that will help us to drive demand for this product, which will be exclusively sold through our retail and online store.”

While Enzo Olive Oil is based out of Madera, it sells its products locally at Enzo’s Table at 1959 N. Willow Ave. in Clovis.

Listed here are the other Clovis companies featured on the show floor, and their category:

The Brioche Lady, Baked Goods & Snacks

Two Cities Coffee Roasters, Beverages

Velvetree Foods, Dried Fruits & Value-Added

Wawona Frozen Foods, Frozen

Mary’s Chickens; Meat, Game & Pate

Jer-N-Al’s BBQ Sauce; Sauces, Seasonings & Spreads

The California Food Expo, formerly known as the Fresno Food Expo, launched in 2011 in an effort to connect the region’s food industry companies to new retail and foodservice customers, and put a spotlight on the thriving and diverse food industry in California’s San Joaquin Valley.