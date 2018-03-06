Clovis Botanical Garden to host eighth annual Spring Into Your Garden Festival

Clovis Botanical Garden is ready to help the community prepare for spring planting with its eighth annual Spring Into Your Garden Festival on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CBG plans to educate the Central Valley about the plants and landscapes, like those in its own garden, that are appropriate for its hot summers and cool winters.

Ree Coy, co-chair of Clovis Botanical Garden, said all the plants that grow in the garden are low-water and climate appropriate. This goes hand-in-hand with CBG’s mission to work “as a living laboratory” for the public to see how such plants will grow in the various seasons of the valley: “This is where people can come to see plants [that do well in this climate], anybody can go out and buy plants but they don’t know how it’s going to look when its actually planted, especially outside.”

At the festival, guests and members will have the opportunity to obtain an educational tour of the garden and view how various plants, that will be available for sale, will look in their own garden. The event will also include guest speakers, tips from garden experts, children’s activities, exhibitors, vendors, local authors, a gift shop and more.

Coy said about one-third of the plant sale items are grown at CBG, the other two-thirds are gathered from local growers and nurseries.

“I love supporting local growers, we could order from anywhere and they could truck them in, but I love supporting our local economy. I’ve always been a strong advocate of that,” Coy said. “[Local growers] have been very supportive of the Garden and they like what we are doing.”

CBG will give its members exclusive access to shop at 9 a.m. Public access will begin at 10 a.m. Admission for members and children is free and a $5 donation is requested for non-members. Memberships will also be available at the front gate.

CBG is a three-acre water-wise demonstration garden and the only botanical garden in the San Joaquin Valley. It has continued to expand since breaking ground in March of 2012. From event planning to garden maintenance, all of the work of CBG is volunteer based.

Currently, CBG’s Home Landscape Demonstration area gives a preview of four distinct exhibits of home landscaping ideas. The Sensory Garden is home to an impressive basalt column fountain and plants chosen for their texture, color, and fragrance which gives a sense of peace and relaxation.

CBG is also in the planning stages for a Children’s Garden, which will feature stations with hands-on activities for children.

The Clovis Botanical Garden is located at 945 N. Clovis Avenue, just north of Alluvial Avenue at Dry Creek Park. Its public visiting hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CBG is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and select holidays.