Clovis Book Barn owners dismiss rumors of business closing

False rumors have circulated about Clovis Book Barn, leading customers to believe that the bookstore is closing.

In a recent interview with Clovis Roundup, owners Dan and Peggy Dunklee emphasized that the rumors are just, in fact, rumors.

“We’re not closing,” the couple said simultaneously with a laugh.

The Dunklees have gone as far as making a joke out of the situation by posting the following on their message board outside the 8,000 square foot bookstore: “Rumors of our death are greatly exaggerated.”

The quote is a tribute to Mark Twain, who in 1897 famously said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated” after a rumor started that he fell ill and passed away.

“[Mark] Twain actually received copies of his obituary,” said Dan Dunklee. “So, he had to put out something to explain that the rumors of his death were greatly exaggerated because he wasn’t dead, and neither are we.”

The owners said the rumor started after it was reported that Ed Flores was closing his Christian bookstore, Clovis Book Nook (also located in the Old Town area). Apparently, people confused the two.

To help clear things up, they also posted a social media announcement via Facebook.

“Many were unaware of Clovis Book Nook and believing the only ‘book store’ left in Clovis was A Book Barn, they assumed the articles were referring to us,” reads the message. “Believe me, we have way too much inventory to close.”