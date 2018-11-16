Clovis author receives national literature award

The Nature Generation, an environmental nonprofit organization, recently presented Clovis author Margarita Engle with the national 2018 Green Earth Book Award for her book, “Forest World,” at a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia.

The national award recognizes books that best convey the environmental stewardship message and inspire youth to grow a deeper appreciation, respect, and responsibility for their natural environment. Engle received the honor award in the Children’s Fiction category.

“Forest World” is written in lively verse telling the story of a Cuban-American boy who visits his family’s village in Cuba for the first time. Weaved throughout is the message of importance of biodiversity, and how Cubans are trying to save their own flora and fauna from tourists, poachers, and climate change.

Engle was born in Los Angeles and currently resides in Clovis. She is a Cuban-American poet and author of many award-winning books for children, young adults and adults. Most of Engle’s stories are written in verse and are a reflection of her Cuban heritage and her deep appreciation and knowledge of nature.

“I love to write about young people who made hopeful choices in situations that seemed hopeless,” Engle said. “My own hope is that tales of courage and compassion will ring true for youthful readers as they make their own difficult decisions in modern times.”

While in Arlington, she made a visit to Sidwell Lower Middle School, and gave copies of her book to over 100 third and fourth graders.

“This winning book is a tool that offer young and old alike a way to bridge the environmental literacy gap,” said Amy Marasco, founder and president of The Nature Generation. “I encourage schools, librarians, youth groups and families to make them available and accessible to our youth.”