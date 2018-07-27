Clovis Applebee’s joins fight against childhood cancer

The Clovis Applebee’s location is joining over 1,000 restaurants nationwide in the fight against childhood cancer.

The movement is part of a month-long fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer charity established in 2005 to continue the mission of 4-year-old Alex Scott, who while fighting her own battle against cancer, she set up a lemonade stand to help raise money for “doctors to find a cure” for all childhood cancers.

“Since 2005, Applebee’s restaurants have raised more than $8.2 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and we are driven to bring that total to more than $9.2 million this year,” said John Cywinski, president of Applebee’s. “Our franchisees and team members are incredibly passionate about Alex’s mission, and it’s wonderful to see everyone come together to support a cause that’s so important.”

To raise funds for the Foundation, Applebee’s is hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser this Saturday, July 28 from 8-10 a.m. at its 98 Shaw Ave. location inside the Rodeo Plaza.

Guests can also help the cause by purchasing lemon-shaped pin-up cards in $1 and $5 increments. Those who donate $5 will receive a thank you card entitling them to a free lemonade or free kid’s meal during their next visit, or $5 off $25 at Applebee’s restaurants or online orders, from Aug. 12 through Sept. 30.

“Applebee’s continues to be a dedicated partner for the Foundation. With all of the work they’ve done over the years to help us in our goal to find a cure for pediatric cancer, they’ve become part of our family,” said Liz Scott, co-executive director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Alex’s mom. “We could not express how thankful we are for the role that Applebee’s team members and guests play in helping our Foundation find new cures and support our hero families.”