City presents proclamation to longtime resident Ed Flores

The City of Clovis presented a proclamation to Ed Flores last week in recognition of his services to the community.

The council said Flores has been a significant contributor who has given his energy, knowledge, experience and time to the success of Clovis. Flores has been a major part of the success of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, serving as vice president of membership, the council said.

According to the proclamation, Flores was responsible for doubling membership from 350 members to more than 700 members. The council added that Flores was a big part of the revitalization of the Shaw Avenue business corridor.

Flores is an active member and past president of the Clovis Rotary Club and a member of the Clovis Hall of Fame, the council said.

The proclamation added that Flores has contributed greatly to the veterans community.

Flores said he will miss Clovis as he now heads to Colorado with his family.

“I want to thank everybody in this room in one way or another who has welcomed us,” Flores said. “We moved back here in ‘89. Clovis has been a wonderful, wonderful place.”

Clovis Mayor Bob Whalen said Flores has been somebody who quietly improves the community.

“You don’t look for attention. You just get the job done,” Whalen said. “ You will certainly be missed.”