City council honors American Legion awards recipients

Six Clovis students who received the American Legion Boys and Girls State Awards were recognized at the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 10.

The American Legion is a nationwide organization which honors high school students who have shown strong leadership and involvement in school.

The Clovis students were among the students who came together earlier this year to attend the American Legion Boys State and American Legion Girls State conferences in Sacramento.

James Shirkey Fisher, a senior at Clovis High School, was one of the students who received the honor.

“This is one of the best experiences of my life,” Fisher said. “It wasn’t about the award. It was about getting that experience, getting to meet all the people that have the same ambitions. That’s what I’m going to take away.”

The American Legion interviews and selects the students for the recognition.

“They just want to know if you’re a good person,” Fisher said. “These guys want to know what you’re about, what are your goals, what are your ambitions. If you were able to connect with them, you knew you were in the right place.”

Fisher plays water polo in addition to being involved in his school’s governing board.

“Any other clubs you can think of, I’m most likely a part of,” Fisher said. “I love being involved in school, whether it’s academic or sports.”

Alyssa Coles, another senior from Clovis High School, was selected to attend the American Legion Girls State event.

“It was an amazing experience. I met so many amazing people,” Coles said. “It’s such a big honor to have received this.”

Coles is involved in leadership and student council.

“It definitely helps for a college application,” she said. “It really gives me a lot of confidence to know that I can put myself out there with a bunch of girls interested in student government. It’s just really cool to be a part of all that.”