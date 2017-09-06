City appoints new Public Utilities Director

City of Clovis manager Luke Serpa announced Wednesday the appointment of Scott Redelfs to the position of Public utilities Director, effective immediately. The move, which was confirmed at yesterday’s city council meeting, fills the vacancy left by Serpa, the former director who was appointed city manager earlier this summer.

“I am thankful and humble to be given this opportunity to lead the outstanding and dedicated staff of the Public Utilities Department, and to be part of the City in providing these services to the community,” Redelfs said in a news release.

A civil engineering graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, Redelfs joined the City of Clovis in 2005 where he served eight years as an Associate Civil Engineer managing the City’s Community Investment Program. In 2013, Redelfs was appointed to fill the Assistant Public Utilities Director position, overseeing the operations of the Citiy’s parks, streets, and solid waste sections within the department. Prior to joining the City of Clovis, Redelfs managed engineering and technical operations for the Kings River Conservation District for nearly 13 years.

Redelfs also serves as a Director on the Board of the American Public Works Association’s Central California Chamber, and is an active member in the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). In addition, he is a Licensed Professional Engineer as well as a Certified Manager of Landfill Operations.

“Scott has been an integral part of the Public Utilities Department for several years and has proven his leadership abilities,” Serpa said. “I am confident that a s Director, he will continue to move the department forward in its mission to provide excellent services to the people who live and do business in Clovis.”