Christian bookstore invites community to holiday sales events

ABC Christian Books and Health Foods is giving back to customers this holiday season by hosting a pair of sales events.

The Christian bookstore kicks things off this week with a Black Friday sale. From 8 a.m to 2 p.m., customers can stop by and browse the selection of books, gifts and food items.

ABC’s food selection is unique in that it exclusively offers healthy options.

“We have the largest variety of vegetarian alternative meat products,” said store manager Trevor Louw. “Everything is healthy, everything is vegetarian.”

During the Black Friday sale, ABC plans to offer the following specials:

Bush Vegetarian Beans for $1.09 a can ($2.56 originally).

Big Franks Sausages for $65.99 per case ($79.08 originally).

All gift items discounted 20 percent.

Customers who spend over $200 will receive a free King James Remnant Study Bible ($114 value) while supplies last.

Customers who spend more than $100 will qualify for a free Bilingual (spanish/english) Bible while supplies last.

Everyone who spends at least $50 will get a $5 coupon to redeem on their next visit.

However, the sales don’t end there. Next month on Saturday, Dec. 9, the store is holding its annual Holiday Open House event with discounts in almost every department.

The open event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first 100 customers will receive a gift along with a Christmas card. Inside the card is one of 100 prizes. One lucky customer will uncover the grand prize of 50 percent off their entire purchase.

“It’s like the big Christmas sale,” Louw said of the open house event. “Some of the stuff is good only on that day but basically most of the discounts run through the holidays.”

Louw said the store is a Christian bookstore that is here to serve the public and that everyone is welcome, even thought it is situated in the building at the Central California Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists.

ABC Christian Books and Health Foods is located at 2820 Willow Ave. in Clovis. For more information, call (559) 347-3000.