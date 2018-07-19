Cheryl Sullivan named Vice Chancellor of State Center Community College District

State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Board of Trustees approved Cheryl Sullivan as the vice chancellor of finance and administration, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Sullivan begins her new role Aug. 1.

She currently serves as Fresno City College’s vice president of administrative services and has begun transitioning into her new role. During her time as the vice president, Cheryl was asked to serve as the interim president while SCCCD conducted a search to fill that position permanently.

As an employee at the District for the past 20 years, Sullivan has served in a variety of roles. She has been the accounting manager for the District Office, interim vice president of administrative services for Reedley College, accounting supervisor for Fresno City College and an accounting staff member.

Sullivan is replacing Edwin Eng who is retiring on July 31 after serving the District for 23 years.

“I am excited and very humbled to take on this very important role within State Center Community College District,” said Sullivan, a Fresno State graduate. “SCCCD plays a key role in supporting and developing the next generation of the Central Valley’s skilled workforce and community leaders. I am extremely proud to be a part of a collaborative team who cares about the future of all of our students and works to provide them a pathway to success.”