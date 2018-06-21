Champion boxer Jose Ramirez donates title belt for auction to benefit Valley Children’s

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight Champion – and Central Valley native – Jose Ramirez is giving back by auctioning off a signed WBC championship belt to raise funds for Valley Children’s Hospital.

Ramirez’ belt is a one-of-a-kind replication of the same belt he won in a unanimous decision victory over Amir Imam on March 17 at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. A piece of Central Valley history, the belt is signed by Ramirez, famed boxing promoter Don King, Top Rank CEO and boxing legend Bob Arum, and Imam.

On behalf of Jose Ramirez, the Arroyo Family, Rick Mirigian, Top Rank, Inc., Manuel Cunha, and the WBC, this belt will be auctioned off, and all proceeds will be donated to Valley Children’s Hospital’s patient services fund to benefit families currently undergoing treatment.

“As someone who was raised right here in Central California, I know the impact Valley Children’s Hospital makes every day for kids growing up here,” Ramirez said in a news release. “Kids get the very best care our region has to offer, regardless of their ability to pay. I’m glad to be able to help families in their time of need.”

The belt will be displayed at the Fresno County Historical Museum at the Fresno Fairgrounds until Friday, July 6, providing a chance for the public to see the it firsthand.

The Big Fresno Fair kicked off the bidding with $10,000. Currently, the top bidder is Fresno native and NBA player Quincy Pondexter at $11,000.

To place a bid on the belt, call Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation at (559) 353-7100. New bids will be accepted in $500 increments. The highest bid as of July 6 at 3 p.m. will be the winner.