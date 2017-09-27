Central Valley Motorsports: Golden State Classic

On Labor Day weekend, the City of Paso Robles once again opened up to Hot Rodders from all over California for The Golden State Classic Car Show. The event is co-hosted by the City of Paso Robles and the Golden State Classic Car Club.

The event starts off with the Friday night cruise down Spring Street, a classic tradition. For those of you that may have lived in the Paso area during the 60s and cruised in your own rod or rode along with a buddy on Friday nights, the memories of the “good old days” resurface. I can remember riding in the back seat of my brother’s hot rod. The cruise wasn’t complete without a stop at the A&W for a bite to eat and a root beer float. Today the A&W is gone but the fun of cruising is still there. For this, Friday night cruise cars started gathering around 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the Mid State Fair Grounds and lined up for the 6 p.m. cruise. Despite the heat, spectators lined the streets with their chairs to get a look at the cars picking out their favorite.

Early Saturday morning cars began arriving at the city park downtown. Hot Rods and Classic cars 1979 and older filled the park. The cars are parked by class making it easier for you to find the type of car that you are interest in.

Despite the unusual heat of 103, there was a great turnout of cars and spectators. This is a great event to participate in. Next year they are moving the show to May 25 and 26, so mark your calendar and get your entry in early.

Award Winners:

Best of Show: Carl Mumford, 55 Ford F-100, Paso Robles

Street Rod Open Thru 34: Ken Sapper, 32 Ford, La Crescentia

Street Rod Coupes Thru 34: Mike Fer, 32 Ford, Tujunga

Street Rod Coupes & Convert 35-40: Connie Gutierrez, 35 Chevy, Bakersfield

Street Rod Sedans 35-40: Dan Lambert, 37 Chevy, Paso Robles

Fat Fender 41-49: Ron Clements, 49 Ford, Avenal

Trucks Pre-49: Lou Hinkle, 48 Austin, Lake Isabella

Truck 49-79: Carl Munford, 55 Ford, Paso Robles

Chev Modified 55-57: Steve Hovey, 55 Chevy, Paso Robles

Chevy Original 55-57: Ismael Ornelas, 57 Chevy, Greenfield

T-Bucket: Johnny Moreno, 23 Ford, Los Osos

50’s Cars: Jeff Sines, 58 Chevy, Paso Robles

Mustangs & Cougars: Mike Perkins,65 Mustang, Atascadero

Factory Muscle: Bill Borthwick, 63 Ford, Paso Robles

Chevelle: Murray Powell, 67 Chevelle, Templeton

60’s Cars: Chris Chievomi, 60 Cadillac, Paso Robles

Vette: Mike Paike, 58 Vette, Paso Robles

70’s Car: Cynthia Kennedy, 70 Dodge, Paso Robles

Race Car: Grant Mathison, 68 Camaro, Paso Robles

Camaro & Firebird: Wayne Waltrip, 67 Camaro, Cayucas

Ranchero & El Camino: Ken Spencer, 64 El Camino, Paso Robles

Foreign Car: Alan Plisca, 51 Jag, Torrance

Special Interest: Tony Tierno, 33 Willy, Paso Robles

Last Year Winners: Mike Young, 34 Ford, Taft

If you haven’t heard we have lost two fellow Hot Rodders. I would like to pass on our condolence to the families and friends of Bruce Bewarder and Richard Bowman.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

October 7: San Joaquin Valley Mopars Fall Finale Car Show, Madera

October 7: Fallen Hero’s Car Show

October 7-8: Eagle Field Drags

October 13: Dickey’s BBQ Hot Rod & Classic Car Gathering (Herndon & Fowler Ave)

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter@clovisparknpark and on Instagram@clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.