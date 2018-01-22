CCC’s Katrina Thompson named Scholar All-American

Katrina Thompson, a student-athlete at Clovis Community College, was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA) as a First Team Scholar All-American at an awards ceremony over the weekend in Philadelphia.

“Congratulations to Katrina Thompson for blazing the trail of excellence at the national level by being the first Crush student-athlete to receive the Scholar All-American award,” Clovis Community College announced in a social media post. “What a great way to end the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia!”

As a defender on the Crush women’s soccer team this past fall, Thompson helped lead CCC to a 15-7-1 record and a playoff appearance while being voted Central Valley Conference Defensive MVP and earning First Team All Region honors.

Thompson will also be recognized locally by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees at its Feb. 6 meeting.

United Soccer Coaches is the world’s largest soccer coaches association that elevates the game through advocacy, education and service. The convention annually draws more than 11,500 attendees from all 50 states and dozens of countries across the globe. Among those in attendance are 200 world-class presenters and 300+ exhibitors.