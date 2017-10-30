CCC women’s soccer: Crush inching closer to CVC title

With a 2-0 home win against Taft College on Friday, Oct. 27, the Clovis Community College women’s soccer team took another step closer to a conference championship.

Although the Crush had won many of its recent games by a wide margin, the team showed its ability to close out close games as well.

“We know from our experience playing Taft, they are a very physical team,” CCC head coach Orlando Ramirez said. “They are a very tough team defensively. They don’t give many opportunities. We knew today would be a test of will and stamina.”

The Crush opened the scoring in the first half when freshman Marie Tejada scored directly from a free kick.

“The second I hit it, I knew it was going to go in,” Tejada said.

The Crush scored their second goal in the second half when freshman Audrey Jimenez converted off a rebound.

Ramirez was most impressed by his team’s ability to hang tough despite missing some key players due to injuries.

“They’ve been working this season to maintain their fitness. We relied on some girls today that played 90 minutes that hadn’t played 90 minutes this year,” Ramirez said. “We didn’t have the rotation that we had in the past. I was proud that the girls that did get in were able to contribute.”

With just three games left in the regular season, the Crush are battling with Fresno City College for the Central Valley Conference title. The Crush hold a record of 8-0-1 in the conference, while FCC is 7-0-1.

The two teams will meet at FCC on Friday, Nov. 3.

“We dreamt about being in a position to go to Fresno City in our final meeting with them with the opportunity to challenge for a conference championship,” Ramirez said. “If we win the conference championship, we automatically make the playoffs.”