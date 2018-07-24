CCC student places second at College National Finals Rodeo

Wyatt Adams loves rodeo, and the Clovis Community College student showcased his talents by placing second at the College National Finals Rodeo that took place in Wyoming in June.

Adams competed in the team roping competition as the heeler.

Team roping is a competition in which two competitors on the same team rope a steer together. The header ropes the steer around the horns or neck, allowing the heeler to rope the steer’s legs.

In addition to team roping, Adams also competes in calf roping but did not qualify for the competition.

Adams wants to transfer to Fresno State after his tenure at Clovis Community College.

“This will be my third year attending the community college at Clovis and I will rodeo there for another year,” Adams said. “Hopefully for the spring semester I can transfer to Fresno State and rodeo with them. After college, I would like to go to the professional level and give that a shot for a couple years.”

Adams also competed in one of the biggest rodeos in the country at the Days of ‘47 festival in Salt Lake City from July 19-24.