Cavelle Kids, a children’s clothing store located on the north end of Old Town Clovis, recently closed its doors.

Owner Jessica Elrod and her husband opened the store over two years ago at 625 3rd Street between Pollasky and Clovis avenues.

“Thank you all who showed me so much love,” Elrod said in a recent social media post.

Even though the physical store is closed, Elrod said business will continue online: “I have some of the cutest little things coming online soon.”

This story will be updated.