Buchanan wins third straight CIF wrestling title

The Buchanan wrestling program proved once again that the best reside here in Clovis as the Bears won their third straight CIF State Wrestling Championship in dominating fashion after a somewhat shaky beginning to the tournament.

Armed with a team of 14 qualifiers, Buchanan marched into Rabobank Arena from March 2-3 and won two individual titles and eight total medals, tallying 219 team points, well ahead of second place Gilroy’s 180.

“We definitely had some ups and downs, especially on Day 1,” Buchanan coach Troy Tirapelle said. “However, what has always made this group of kids champions is how they draw closer together when adversity rears its head.

“When people start to doubt them, challenge them, they lean on one another and rise to the occasion. That’s what makes them champions, being a family.”

Buchanan rebounded nicely on Day 2 and had the team championship in hand before the finals even began.

Anthony Montalvo won his second title at 182 when he defeated Poway’s Nathan Tausch 5-0 in the final.

“Montalvo is the backbone of our team and when you have a wrestler that is so incredibly dominant, you can almost guarantee how many points he is going to add to the team score each and every weekend,” Tirapelle said of the senior. “However, what he helps us with even more is holding the standard among his peers. He truly makes everyone around him better.”

No. 4 seed freshman Maximo Renteria at 113 defeated No. 3 Aaron Nagao of Esperanza-Anaheim with a 9-1 decision for gold.

“We at Buchanan knew what he was capable of when he was unleashed upon the state tournament,” Tirapelle said. “There haven’t been too many freshman perform like he did outside of the 106-pound weight class in the history of the tournament.”

Clovis High, who had won the previous five CIF State titles before Buchanan’s streak started, placed fifth with 121.5 points, just ahead of Clovis North’s sixth place finish with 119.

Here’s all the Clovis Unified wrestlers who placed:



106: 2nd–Carlos Negrete, freshman, Clovis North; 4th–Justin Mouritsen, soph, Clovis; 7th–Hunter Leake, soph, Buchanan

113: 1st–Maximo Renteria, freshman, Buchanan; 6th–Giano Petrucelli, soph, Clovis

120: 3rd–Davin Murphy, soph, Clovis North

126: 2nd–Ryan Franco, freshman, Clovis North; 3rd–Ethan Leake, senior, Buchanan.

132: 5th–Lajon Grier, senior, Clovis North

138: 3rd–Matthew Olguin, junior, Buchanan

145: 7th–Chris Gaxiola, senior, Buchanan

152: 6th–Tristan Zamilpa, senior, Buchanan; 8th–Max Anderson, junior, Clovis

160: 2nd–Joel Romero, senior, Buchanan

170: 7th–Tyler Gianakopulos, soph, Clovis

182: 1st–Anthony Montalvo, senior, Buchanan

195: 3rd–Ryan Reyes, junior, Clovis West; 4th–Jacob Good, Clovis

285: 1st–Seth Nevills, senior, Clovis