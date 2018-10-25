Buchanan grads recognized as national Emmy winners

A pair of Buchanan High School graduates are soaking up the spotlight.

Former students Hannah Weaver and Sienna Delgado were honored with the student version of the prestigious Emmy Award at the third annual National Student Production Awards held Thursday, Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

Their production, titled “I Made a Friend,” took the top spot in the Music Video category. The duo produced the music video during their time as students in advisor Daniel Pearce’s multimedia class.

“We would first like to thank our teacher Mr. Pearce for always believing in us and our ideas no matter how crazy they were,” said Delgado.

Weaver added, “We’d also like to thank our friends and family for supporting us as we made ‘I Made a Friend.’ They gave us the space to be ourselves and be creative.”

Hosted by television personality Tom Bergeron, The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) presents this competition annually which includes 23 programming and craft categories honoring student productions from across the country.

“The National Academy takes great pride in honoring the craft, creativity and passion of these amazing students,” said Terry O’Reilly, chairman of NATAS. “The future of our industry is being passed to the next generation and it appears to be in very good hands as witnessed by the outstanding work displayed today.”

Over 200 students were culled from the 19 regional chapters of NATAS and selected by industry professionals and university professors to advance to the national competition.

Buchanan High entered the contest as part of the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter.