Broncos end losing streak, Timberwolves stay winless

A valiant second half effort wasn’t enough to help the Clovis East football team end a six-game losing streak. Instead, it was Clovis North who ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Timberwolves 21-7 on Friday, Oct. 13 at Lamonica Stadium.

“Our kids are getting better. That’s what it’s about,” Clovis North head coach Benny Martinez said. “Our kids work hard, keep getting better and just keeping moving forward.”

The Broncos went up 7-0 after quarterback DJ Frampton scored on a 1-yard run. Later in the first quarter, Frampton connected with senior Brendan Bechtel for a 27-yard touchdown. Frampton threw his second touchdown when he found junior Trenton Holloway on a 14-yard connection.

“I had a lot more time in the pocket. Once we have more time in the pocket, everything opens up,” Frampton said. “It’s really an energy booster that we won.”

The Timberwolves had their own energy boost in the second half, where they kept the Broncos scoreless. Still, the Timberwolves only scored one touchdown and were unable to erase the 21-point halftime deficit.

The Timberwolves’ lone touchdown came with 5:53 left in the third quarter when Gerard Mendez scored on a 10-yard run.

“They found a rhythm in the second half and they stuck to that rhythm,” Clovis North senior Trent Lindsey said. “They ran one play consecutively until we had to stop it or they scored.”

The Timberwolves, who haven’t won a league game in eight years, dropped their season record to 0-7 overall, 0-2 in league.

The T-Wolves’ next game will be versus Clovis West on Friday, Oct. 20.

Clovis North, with a record of 2-5 overall, 1-1 in league, will be at Central on the same night.

“We preach finishing. We have been working on that, just finishing the play,” Martinez said. “We always tell our kids they might get one on us, but we’re going to finish and win the next play.”

Martinez said he is seeing a difference in his team as the season progresses.

“We’re playing together better,” he said. “We have some young boys and they’re growing up. It takes a little time. They’re learning to play as a unit and learning their job, not trying to do everybody else’s job.”