Auto industry legend ‘Blackie’ Gejeian inducted into Clovis Heritage Walk

On Feb. 8, the Gejeian family and members of the hot rod community were on hand to be a part of the unveiling of the Michael “Blackie” Gejeian banner along the Clovis Heritage Walk.

Gejeian (1926–2016) was recognized for his contributions to the community of Clovis. As a race car driver, car builder and hot rod enthusiast, he operated the Clovis Speedway and made it one of the best race tracks on the west coast. Racers came from all over the country to participate in the races he held. Even today, old-time racers talk about how well the track was prepared for racing and how well it held up throughout the night. Clovis Speedway had the best racing surface around. “Blackie” would start preparing the track on Tuesday morning and wouldn’t leave the track until after the racing was over. You could find him sleeping at night in his old water truck.

When you are out and about with your hot rod, take a few minutes and stop by Blackie’s banner and say “Hi.” You know he’s looking down on you and asking, “What’s up, hoss?”

The Clovis Heritage Walk is located on the east side of Clovis Avenue just north of Shaw. His banner is on the light pole just north of Lowe’s. If you park in the right spot, you can get a picture of “Blackie” with your hot rod in the background.

When finding out that he had been chosen for the Clovis Heritage Walk, “Blackie” said he felt honored and was very excited. I’m sorry that he wasn’t with us for the dedication and unveiling. His family was hand to receive the honor in his behalf. “Blackie” was known as the “Ambassador of Hot Rodding,” an icon in the hot rod industry.

Car show season has arrived. Clean up your truck and bring it out to the All Valley Truck Show held Saturday, March 10 at Triangle Drive In on McKinley in Fresno. The Clovis First Assembly of God church will hold its annual car show on Saturday, March 24.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 10: All Valley Truck Show

March 10: Annual Selma Swap Meet

March 16-18: Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals (Scottsdale, Arizona)

March 24: Clovis First Assembly of God Car Show

April 14: Tower Car Show

April 15: Old Town Clovis Car Show

