Around the TRAC: Where Hall of Famers are born

The Hall of Fame. The absolute highest honor for sports. The mountaintop of storied athletic careers. A place where athletes and coaches are forever immortalized and talked about and revered for generations upon generations.

No matter the sport, when you think Hall of Fame you think of elite athleticism and character beyond reproach, at least I like to.

Last year, Clovis Unified inducted its first class for their Athletic Hall of Fame; athletes, coaches and teams that embodied all the characteristics that Clovis Unified stands for. This goes well beyond the athletic fields and courts, and also stretches to their college years and even professional. Last year was a grand event, and this year’s ceremony, held Nov. 4 at the Paul Shaghoian Theater, was no different.

I absolutely loved meeting and talking with a few of the 2017 honorees, and I was reminded again on a point regarding athletes and coaches: they are 100 percent human. While we read and watch their athletic accomplishments with due admiration, it can be easy to forget they are also brothers and sisters and husbands and wives and moms and dads.

For example, Clovis West basketball star and former WNBA player Adrian Williams-Strong told me that she simply adores being a wife and mother – and I saw it too – they were sitting on her lap at the tailgate dinner before the Clovis West-Clovis High football game. And while I was talking to legendary Clovis softball pitcher Jamie Southern at the tailgate, it started to rain and she shielded her kids from the rain (a mom moment for sure). Steve Baxter, the swim and polo coach extraordinaire, talked endlessly about his swimmers and his own kids, who were outstanding swimmers too.

True Hall of Famers, well beyond the fields and courts.

CW’s Ellis wins individual, CN girls tennis captures back-to-back Valley titles

Janie Ellis of Clovis West made some history in the Central Section tennis world and the Clovis North Broncos took care of business in workmanship fashion as they won back-to-back Valley team titles when they defeated Buchanan 6-0.

Both championships were held at Buchanan.

Ellis, the No. 2 seed, won her third straight singles title when she beat No. 1 seed Tatiana Ruiz of Clovis North 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-0 in a finals that saw Ellis pounce on Ruiz after she suffered leg cramps.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Ellis who will play tennis at Fresno State next year. “I️ really couldn’t have asked for better way to end my high school tennis career.”

After losing the first set in a tie-breaker, Ruiz started to cramp severely after being down 4-1 and conceded the game. Ellis took advantage and won the third game 6-0.

Ellis’ only loss this year was to Ruiz in the TRAC championship. She was 82-4 in the past three years, which also include a TRAC team title in 2015.

The win marked a great tennis career for Ellis, the powerful player who credits her teammates and friends, coaches and parents for her success. She was thrilled to have them support her for her championship match.

“It was super fun to have them there to celebrate and take pictures,” said Ellis who was 82-4 in the past three years. “It was very special to share this moment with them because I️ wouldn’t be where I️ am today without them.”

And a few days later on Nov. 7, Clovis North completed a great run through the Central Section when it beat rival Buchanan 6-0 behind a strong comeback performance from Ruiz who defeated Laysa Gudipudi, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 at No. 1 singles, clinching the title with her victory.

“It was exciting to see the heart and unity of our team,” said head coach Bryan Juinio about the team rushing the court after Ruiz won. “A lot of credit to Buchanan, they are a veteran team and well-coached.”

It was the school’s second consecutive Valley title.

At No. 2 singles, Mercedes Garcia beat Grace Moore 6-2, 6-1 and Jordan Pickett smashed Stephanie Foanene 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 for the Broncos.

Ashley Cardot defeated Mikayla Marini 0-6, 7-5, 10-5 at No. 4 singles and Javangula beat Haley Nichols 6-7, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 5. Cardot and Manu Javangula also won their doubles match.

Buchanan Volleyball falls to Central for Valley title

It was fitting that Buchanan squared off against Central for the D-I volleyball final, the teams were clearly the best two all season, and what ensued on Nov. 11 was another instant classic, a five-set marathon that was filled with drama and intensity.

Unfortunately for Buchanan, though, Central came out on top to win the school’s first Valley title in volleyball by scores of 28-30, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 in front of a loud crowd at College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

Buchanan, with seven Valley titles in school history but none since 2008, led the fifth game 7-4 but couldn’t keep up the momentum going, getting outscored 11-3 the rest of the way.

“It was a tough loss but Central played great,” said Chantal White. “In a sprint to 15 points against that physical of a team, it comes down to executing the game plan. There were pivotal moments, we just did not convert.”

The Bears (33-7) were led by Ashley Dittman’s 18 kills and 15 digs, Kennedy Rice’s 14 kills, Lexi Pagani’s 10 kills and Mikayla Weiss’ 37 assists.

For Central (40-2), Makayla Lewis had 21 kills and Maya Riddlesprigger had nine kills and six blocks.

“I am so proud of their resiliency and will to endure,” said White.

Clovis West girls golf dominate in Valley title win

Clovis West finished up a dominant girls golf season in torching the field by 64 strokes to win the Division I Valley title at Lemoore Golf Club on Oct. 30, and in the meantime broke a Central Section record.

The team of Madison Nii (71), Taylor Dufresne (71), Claire Shubin (75), Aya Enkoji (77), Marissa Martinez (82) shot a record 376, beating the record of 385 set by Clovis West in 2013.

Clovis East was second at 440 and Buchanan third with 454.

Last year the girls set the record for the largest margin of victory at a Valley Championship at 39 strokes at Kings CC in Hanford.

Nii and Dufresne tied for second with their one-under-par 71’s but Nii was awarded the second-place medal by a card-off.

“The girls have had an incredible year,” said head coach Ken Shipley. “They have worked hard and continue to do the right things. The ladies have matured as individuals and as a team, and been a delight to work with. It’s terrific to see them become so successful.”

For Clovis West, that’s 13-straight TRAC titles, 11 of the last 12 Northern Area Championships, and 10 of the last 12 Division I Valley Championships.

On Nov. 9, the girls traveled to Canyon Crest CC in Riverside for the SoCal Regional. Nii failed to qualify for the state tournament, losing in a tiebreaker. As a team, the Golden Eagles placed 7th out of 10.

Buchanan sweeps cross country TRAC championships

Buchanan swept the TRAC cross country championships in style as the boys and the nationally ranked girls teams ran away from the competition at Woodward Park on Nov. 9. Both teams now prepare for the Central Section Championships (Nov. 18) and then the granddaddy of them all – the CIF State meet on Nov. 25.

The boys captured the title by placing five runners in the top 12, including winner Hayden Hansen (16:07.26). Isaiah Galindo from Clovis North placed second (16:09.06) and Chris Watkins of Clovis came in third (16:21.58).

The team results we as follows: Buchanan 37, Clovis North 45, Clovis 92, Clovis West 95, Clovis East 95, Central 169.

And no surprise to anyone, Buchanan’s dynamic duo of sophomore Corrie Smith (17:24.70) and junior Megan Lowe (17:52.69) finished 1-2 with Olivia Herrera third at (18:41.11). The Bears also placed 6, 7, 8 with Katie Nili, Amanda Dolberg and Alyssa DeStasio.

The girls team scores were as follows: Buchanan 24, Clovis 52, Clovis East 79, Clovis North 88, Clovis West 125, Central 186.

Buchanan is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation by milesplit.com.

Football Playoff Roundup

Clovis 49, Ridgeview 39

Records were tied and broken and the Clovis Cougars advanced in the first round of the D-I Central Section football playoffs with a blockbuster performance in the team’s 49-39 win over Ridgeview to advance to the second round.

Senior quarterback Peyton Mayer completed 14-of-26 passess for 407 yards and six touchdowns, tying a school record in the process. He was thought to have thrown for seven scores but a pass to lineman-eligible Cole Azevedo was ruled a backward lateral (technically a run).

Clovis (7-4) also received a record defensive performance from junior defensive back Cristian Loera, who recorded four interceptions in the game, breaking a school record and tying a Central Section record. It was Loera’s 11th interception of the season.

Ridgeview led 13-7 early in the second quarter when the No. 7-seeded Cougars exploded for 28 points before half from a Mayer to Colton Byrd 69-yard connection, Azevedo 4-yard run, a Matthew Sanchez 41-yard catch from Mayer and a 79-yard pass to Reef Dove with 20 seconds remaining for a 35-20 lead.

In the second half, Mayer would throw touchdown passes to Byrd (44 yards) and Wyatt Hess (6 yards). Byrd finished with 218 yards receiving.

Edison 20, Clovis North 13

The season came to an end for the No. 11-seeded Clovis North Broncos as they briefly held a 7-0 halftime lead over No. 6 Edison, only to lose 20-13.

Clovis North (2-9) got on the board first with a 26-yard touchdown run by senior Brendan Bechtel in the first quarter that would stand up until halftime. Edison went up in the third quarter 14-7 after two touchdown runs, however the Broncos got a huge lift from Kurt Kobzeff who intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a score with 3:27 left in the game. The Broncos went for two points and failed to convert, and an interception return for Edison with 1:23 sealed the Broncos’ fate.