Are you ready if disaster strikes?

Clovis Emergency Response Team (CERT)

As part of our efforts to develop opportunities to engage citizens in local government, we are excited to announce the Clovis Emergency Response Team (CERT) Disaster Preparedness class scheduled for September. This training course is taught by Clovis firefighters and local professionals.

CERT training is designed to prepare you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in the event of an emergency. Because emergency service personnel may not be able to help you immediately, you can make a difference by using this training to save lives and protect property.

Taking CERT training is easy, fun and a great way to strengthen relationships that will be vital in responding to an emergency. CERT training is free and requires only 28 hours. The training is broken into eight modules and a Disaster Simulation exercise utilizing the skills learned in training.

We hope you will invite your friends and neighbors to attend with you. This class is limited to the first 30 people. If you have completed the training and want to refresh your skills, please join us. Registration is not necessary and supplies will be provided for you.

If you are interested in attending or would like more information, contact Andy at 559-324-2272, andrewi@cityofclovis.com or Shirley at 559-246-4707.