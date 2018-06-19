All-Star Game: County beats City 10-5, Lindsey and Wilkins collect interceptions

Strapping on the helmet, cleats and pads one last time can be a bittersweet moment for high school seniors.

For most, unless you win a championship, that’s what the all-star game is for – one last hurrah before heading off to college.

The 64th Annual City/County All-Star Football Game, played at Lamonica Stadium on June 15, featured 17 total players from Clovis Unified. It ended up being a defensive battle before the Country prevailed with the game’s only touchdown in the third quarter and held on to beat City 10-5.

In the second quarter the City’s Trent Lindsey of Clovis North intercepted a pass from his linebacker position at the County’s 32-yard line, then rumbled to the 5-yard line before he was tackled near the right sideline.

“I think everyone has thoughts that they are going to make it into the end zone,” said Lindsey, whose father, Coby, played in the all-star game in 1987 for Clovis West before playing at UCLA. “I felt comfortable and had fun. I played loose and flew across the field.”

Lindsey’s interception led to a field goal for the City, followed by a County field goal by Clovis West’s Eli Riofrio, tying the score 3-3 that would hold up to halftime.

Lindsey, who’s heading to play football at Claremont McKenna College, was named the City’s MVP after the game.

Buchanan defensive back Jack Wilkins intercepted a pass for the County in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter was the game’s only touchdown, a 4-yard run by Central (and former Clovis East) running back Marcus Washington to make the score 10-3.

“I thought I was going to be a little rusty out there but after a few plays I got back in it and it felt at home,” said Wilkins, who’s playing at Fresno City College next year. “That was a lot of fun.”

The City would get a safety with 53 seconds left in the game but the County’s final drive was stopped on an incomplete pass from the 41-yard line with no time remaining.

Last year was the first time game officials split up players from Clovis Unified in an attempt to create more parity in the game.

“The Buchanan kids and I had a good time, we made a lot of new friendships with other guys so it was fun to get to know them,” Wilkins added. “These guys from the smaller schools can play just as good as the rest of us.”

Other Clovis Unified players include:

City: Brendan Bechtel, Clovis North; Noah Riley, Clovis North; Ryan Regier, Clovis North; Jayden Helms, Clovis West; Dakota Helms, Clovis West; Eli Riofrio, Clovis West; Liam Myers, Clovis West; Ricardo Arias, Clovis West.

County: Romelo Knight, Clovis East; Brevin Leibee, Clovis East; Toa Scanlan, Buchanan; Keenan Wolf, Buchanan; Erick Boston, Buchanan; Tyler Mclelland, Buchanan; Joey Jaramillo, Clovis; Cole Acevedo, Clovis; Koa Ramos, Clovis.