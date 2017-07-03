Agrian opens location in Clovis

BY TOMAS KASSAHUN

Agrian, a company that develops internet-based crop tracking and reporting systems, has opened a new location in Clovis.

The company, which is expanding from its location in Fresno, officially opened its Clovis location with a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, June 29.

“It has been a lot of hard work and some good vision, putting together a great team of people. We’ve been able to grow from a three-man operation to almost a 100 employees,” said Richard Machado, president of Agrian. “We have them staggered all over the country, but this is our main global headquarters. We’re doing things in South America and also Australia, in Canada and in Mexico.”

The new office will be used mainly to develop technology and provide support to customers that use Agrian.

“This is where the development is done. This is where the management is done,” Machado said. “This is where the visionary work is done.”

He adds that the company was in need of expanding as it continued to grow through the years.

“We had different locations, basically going from underground basement to several office buildings, expanding each time with more people,” Machado said. “We needed a facility that we can design ourselves, a facility that can support a technology based company.”

With its new Clovis office located at 352 W Spruce Ave., the company feels that it has given itself a great advantage.

“Because of its access to the freeway, it’s great for our employees,” Machado said. “We have people from Visalia all the way to Madera that come to this facility to work.”

With a company like Agrian, Machado said the key is to build a product people can use, being able to sell it on the market, making it work and creating value with it.

“That value comes from the data that we collect,” he said. “Farmers need data to make good decisions. Our customers need that information for food safety, for export needs. We provide a platform that allows growers and crop advisers to use the same platform to document those inputs.”