Ag at Large: Enemies of farms are enemies of all

They say you have a better chance of surviving if you recognize your enemies. Of course, if you think you don’t have any, you have no chance at all.

Agriculture in California has had a pretty good idea of who in the political, economic and philosophical arenas prefer that it not do well. Recently, it has been receiving louder and more direct messages from unfriendly elements that make the relationships clearer and more dismal for an ever-increasing number of farm operators.

For example, an environmental group headquartered in the Bay Area issued a statement recently suggesting that the entire Central Valley be abandoned by people, and allowed to return to grass, weeds, swampy meadows and the assorted wildlife that once enjoyed such conditions.

Shortly before that announcement came, the State Water Resources Control Board made the decision that it will approve none of the plans and projects submitted to it for the control and enhancement of water distribution. In other words, no dams to be built, such as the oft-mentioned Sites Reservoir in Sacramento County and Fresno’s local favorite, Temperance Flat.

Friends simply don’t announce preferences and predicaments like that, especially if they are in lofty political positions.

But the bull’s-eye of political expression, the California State Legislature, has taken numerous actions in recent sessions that regulate, frustrate and irritate farm operators. Many of the actions it has taken have little to demand or even suggest them. More of its agenda appears to be prime recruitment opportunities for expanding the already swollen ranks of public employees, those whose salaries and pensions are paid by taxes or fees taken from the general population and farmers.

The goal of adding personnel to the state’s payroll has the unabashed support of the state’s powerful labor movement. That movement, as well as many observers elsewhere, has been stupefied by the utter failure of the prime labor union aimed at agricultural workers, the United Farm Workers (UFW). It can claim as members far less than one percent of California’s farm workers.

That union’s inability to capture farm workers is even more astounding when the behavior and support of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) is examined. This agency, formed at the insistence of Governor Jerry Brown during his first term 43 years ago, has managed to shed any semblance of neutrality as it has deteriorated through the years.

The ALRB gained national attention when it was established amid bitter union-instigated strife in the fields and food boycotts at the consumer level. But, that has been overshadowed by the board’s consistent support and encouragement of the UFW, fostered by its employment of union friends and supporters, even relatives of union leadership.

One of the most egregious actions of the ALRB recently has been its persuasion of the California Supreme Court to approve a procedure called Mandatory Mediation and Conciliation (MMC). It forces workers to become union members, paying supportive dues regularly, without their voting to do so.

To outside observers, the MMC is an outright prostitution of the ALRB’s founding premise to offer workers a choice through secret ballot elections to be members of and represented by a union – or not. The action is expected to be appealed to the U. S. Supreme Court.

Maintaining an “enemies list” might not be the most effective action the state’s agricultural industry can take, though the list is ever growing. But being aware that the enemies are out there, ever at work to injure and even destroy a vital part of California’s economy, can be more than helpful – even life preserving.

A compilation of offensive weapons might be more appropriate.