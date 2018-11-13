Academy Church launches $200,000 fund drive

The Academy Community Foundation recently launched a major fundraiser for the historic 1868 Academy Church located in the outskirts of Clovis.

The foundation’s goal is to raise $200,000 to renovate and preserve the historic building.

As the oldest continuing church in Fresno County, Academy Church has provided worship services, weddings, memorial services, and community events for 150 years.

Financial contributions may be mailed to the Academy Community Foundation: P.O. Box 362, Fresno, CA, 93708.