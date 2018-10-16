4th annual “Remember When Fly-In & Car Show”

Central Valley Aviation Association held its fourth annual “Remember When Fly-In & Car Show” on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Chandler Executive Airport.

Aviation and car enthusiasts from throughout the valley headed to this annual event to enjoy the airplanes and classic cars. After registering your car, you were given a commemorative show ribbon and directed to the vintage 1939 Douglas DC-3 to have a picture of your car taken in front of this remarkable plane. A T-shirt booth was set up for those that wanted to purchase a shirt with a picture of their car and the DC-3 imprinted on it. This is a very popular show. By 9:30 a.m. the area designated for parking your hot rod was full. Next year they will be enlarging the parking area to accommodate all of those expected to attend.

On the tarmac were several unique planes that flew in to be part of this great event which included vintage bi-wings and all electric planes. Throughout the day everyone was entertained by flyovers of vintage planes before they landed to be part of this show. Golden Age Air Tours sold tickets for those that wanted to experience a 30-minute flight above Fresno on the DC-3 that was flown in just for this event.

Candy Clark (Debbie) and Bo Hopkins (Joe) from the classic movie “American Graffiti” were special guests at this event. They were available to sign autographs and take photos. They even signed the dashes of a few cars. At the end of the day they presented the Best of Show Car trophy to Brian Henson for his beautiful 1976 Chevy C10 pickup.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 19–21: Mariposa Car Show

Oct. 19–21: California Hot Rod Reunion, Famoso Raceway

Nov. 3: Toys for Tots Car Show, River Park

Nov. 10: Little-Big Car Show, Fresno

Nov. 11: Clovis Veterans Day Car Show

Nov. 17: Native Days Car & Bike Show

Dec. 1: 9th Annual Clovis VW Toys for Tots Car Show

