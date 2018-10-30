2018 welcomes newest Clovis Unified Hall of Fame inductees

Seven individuals and two teams were honored as the third class in the Clovis Unified School District Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Oct. 27 at Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, recognized for their trailblazing efforts, talent and character.

Among the honored are the first Japanese-American to play in the Japan Major Leagues, an NFL two-time All-Pro player, a football legend who was also the No. 6 pick in the MLB draft, and the district’s first female state championship team.

The inductees include Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama, McKay Christensen, Kristen Hastrup, David Lewis, Steve Mosher, Janet Yarbrough-Harvey, Coach Marian Battles, the 1993 Clovis West football team and the 1994 Buchanan girls cross country team.

The star-studded evening featured a tribute video to each inductee and a sit-down question and answer segment with George Takata. Honorees were presented with a commemorative medal and a crystal bowl trophy.

Christensen, a 1994 Clovis West graduate, was a heralded running back and a member of the 1993 14-0 Valley champion football team, scoring 44 touchdowns in the season. He was also named Cal-Hi Sports Male Athlete of the Year among numerous accolades. That same year he was drafted No. 6 overall by the California Angels and played in the Major Leagues for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

After being drafted out of high school, Christensen served a two-year Mormon mission in Tokyo before returning to the United States to start his professional career. He retired from baseball in 2004 and currently lives in Utah.

Opposing coaches praised Christensen for not only his exceptional play on the athletic field but his character as a person.

“I feel extremely grateful with so much gratitude and am blown away that I get to be inducted with all the people today,” Christensen said. “There is a common thread that runs through so many of them and the success they’ve had and the things they go through to get there.

“It’s a tribute to Clovis Unified for the type of people that they raise, so to speak. I just feel blessed and grateful to be a part of it.”

Christensen holds such special place in the hearts of the community of Clovis as there are at least 15 boys currently enrolled in Clovis Unified named McKay.

Tim Simons, the 2016 CUSD Hall of Fame Clovis football inductee, said this about Christensen: “When he put his foot in the ground and cut to the goal line, he was like lightning just going through our defense or anyone’s defense.”

Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama was presented with the Dr. Floyd B. “Doc” Buchanan Award, given to an individual who has made an impact on Clovis Unified’s athletic program through his or her involvement and support of athletics.

From 1965-1991, Hirayama was a teacher and administrator in Clovis Unified, most notably at Gatewood High School were he thrived as a mentor and principal.

Hirayama was a standout baseball and football player at Fresno State after spending three years in internment camp as a youth during World War II. From 1955-65, he played for the Hiroshima Carps and was the first Japanese-American to play in the Japan Major Leagues.

Kristen Hastrup is a 2004 Clovis West graduate, a 16-time CIF Section swimming champion and a member of four Central Section championship teams. At Auburn she was a three-time All-American, a school record holder in the 200 fly and an Academic All-American who qualified for the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic trials.

Hastrup, whose married name is Strength, understands the value of growing up in Clovis and is thankful for the people who poured into her life, thanking her parents for the support over the years.

“I really appreciate Clovis Unified because it got me where I got where I am today,” said Hastrup, an OBGYN doctor who currently lives in Santa Clara with her husband and two daughters. “Without my swimming I wouldn’t have got into the university I did and without that I wouldn’t have got into medical school to become a doctor.”

