Home Special Tabloids 2018 Freedom Fest
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
MUST READ
Clovis East students take first in statewide film contest
Clovis East High School students have taken a first-place award for a film focusing on mental health and suicide prevention. Led by advisor Derrick “The...
Letter to the Editor: Home options needed for seniors looking to downsize
I am a “young” senior citizen living in Clovis that has a question or perhaps a suggestion. I have noticed the increase of senior...
Sierra Vista Mall honors fathers with ‘Donuts with Dad’
Sierra Vista Mall hosted "Donuts with Dads" Saturday, June 16, as an early Father's Day celebration. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids, dads and...
Freedom Fest: A Clovis Tradition
The annual Clovis Freedom Fest celebration has grown and blossomed into one of the largest fireworks shows in the Central Valley. A large part of...