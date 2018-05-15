Cal-Hi Sports names six TRAC girls to all-state basketball teams

The Clovis West girls basketball team had quite the season: increasing its TRAC winning streak to 60, a sixth straight D-I Valley title, and a trip to the CIF SoCal Open Division Championship game as the No. 2 seed. Now they can add a couple more accolades; three players on Cal-Hi Sports All-State teams.

Junior guard Madison Campbell was named to the 10-member 2018 Cal-Hi Sports Elite Girls First Team. In addition to leading her team to a 32-4 record, the 5-foot-11 shooting guard broke school records for points in a game (41), points in a season (737), three-pointers in a game (nine), and three-pointers in a season (120), averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.0 steals on the year.

Teammates Champney Pulliam made third-team junior and Nikki Tom was named to the all-freshman team.

Clovis North guard Rowan Hein, who was named state Sophomore of the Year, made the first team sophomore along with teammate Savannah Tucker. Hein was also named to third team overall. The Broncos went 26-6, placing second in the Valley, and was the No. 5 seed in the CIF SoCal Open Division.

Clovis guard Avery Evans made the the all-sophomore second team after helping lead the Cougars to the NorCal Division III championship game.