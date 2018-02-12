﻿Fresno County Public Library to host second part of community discussion

Fresno County Public Library (FCPL) will host a second Community Discussion regarding the new Clovis Regional Library at the Clovis Police Station this Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is for the public to share what they would like to see in their new Clovis Regional Library. The new library, a joint project with the City of Clovis known as the Landmark Commons, will be located at Clovis and Third avenues alongside a new Senior Center and transit hub.

“Your input is very valuable to the Fresno County Public Library; this is why we are having these meetings. We want to hear what you have to say,” said FCPL Librarian Kelley Landano.

Library staff will be on hand to listen and receive input from the public on ideas and suggestions for the new library. This is an opportunity for the community to share their needs for their public library which will be used for many generations to come.

WHAT: Fresno County Public Library Community Discussion for the public to share ideas for what they would like to see in the the new Clovis Regional Library

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Clovis Police Station Meeting Room, 1233 Fifth Street